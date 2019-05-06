Share:

ISLAMABAD : The office-bearers of Academic Staff Association of Allama Iqbal Open University took oath of their offices at a ceremony held here for a period of two years.

Vice Chancellor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum administered the oath. Addressing the ceremony, he announced that the Open University of UK and University of London would soon launch joint degree programs, enabling their students to enrich themselves with new academic standards and contemporary needs.

We are in process of negotiation with UK universities for the joint degree programs, he said, assuring that this would be in accordance with the markets needs and new academic requirements.

It is for the first time that the AIOU will be introducing joint degree programmes in collaboration with the foreign institutions, he said.

The VC announced that the University’s academic discipline would be improved to achieve the target of quality education. He added that providing an enabling working environment and better facilities to the academic staff and employees would be their top priority.

He announced that a faculty development program would also be initiated for upgrading working status of the academic staff.

The VC hoped that academic staff and the employees would be their helping hand in bringing about qualitative improvement in the varsity’s overall working and providing best possible facilities to their students.

The ASAs office-bearers including President Dr Fazalur Rehman and General Secretary Dr Zia-ur-Rehman Baloch in their speeches thanked the VC for recently taken steps for their welfare, and assured that they would fully stand by him in carrying out University’s development.