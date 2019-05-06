Share:

SpaceX

April 6, 2002, one of the biggest Tech Corporation in the world came into being. Elon Musk formed SpaceX, a private American Aerospace manufacturer and space transportation company back in the day. What Musk wanted was to reduce space transportation cost thus enabling the colonization of Mars.

Since its inception, SpaceX has developed state of the art facilities and products notably the Falcon launch and Dragon spacecraft family. SpaceX is not the only venture Musk has founded in years. To his name, Musk has an e payment platform named PayPal, which is one of the most successful e payment platforms in the world.

As of today Musk`s net worth is $22.8 billion, listed by Forbes. Ventures like Tesla, PayPal, and SpaceX in the span of almost two decades. What Differentiates Musk from other entrepreneurs, Musk`s interest in technological space has by far superseded all other technology entrepreneurs across the world.

Musk believes in a time when his rockets would be able to carry cargo as well as human beings to their ultimate destination, Space.