LAHORE - Tens of thousands of police will be deployed across the Punjab province to guard mosques and Imambargahs during the holy month of Ramazan.

Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan also directed the district police officers to fully implement the security plan devised for the holy month of Ramazan.

A police spokesman on Sunday said that more than 80,000 police would be deployed around at least 32,585 mosques and Imambargahs throughout the province to ensure foolproof security during the holy month. The police are directed to intensify security sweep and combing operations to hunt down suspected elements.

The IGP ordered the police to ensure best security arrangements at mosques, Imambargahs, Ramazan Bazaars and other important buildings and markets. The police chief issued these directions while presiding a meeting at Central Police office on Sunday, the police spokesman said.