Rawalpindi - Rawalpindi Police devised a security plan for Ramazan bazaars, mosques, ‘imambargahs’ and major markets while over 1,500 cops and 400 national volunteers would be deployed in the city.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi police on directives of City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan had finalised elaborate security arrangements for Ramazan. Enhanced number of cops would be deployed on security duty for 2,088 mosques, 87 ‘imambarghas’ and other important places in the district, the spokesman said.

Under the security plan, police personnel, police national volunteers, private security guards and ladies police will be deployed for security of all important places in the district.

He said that the police had made foolproof security arrangements for the holy month in consultation with traders, ‘ulema’ and members of peace committees. As many as 25 special police check posts will be set up in the city particularly at commercial areas to ensure security of the citizens, he added.

The mosques and ‘imambarghas’ have been divided into 3 categories and 3 police personnel will be deployed on every A category mosque, he added.

Special security plan would be devised for last ‘ashra’ of Ramazan, ‘chand raat’ and Eid ul Fitr, he said.

Special check posts are being established for checking of vehicles at entry and exit points of the city, he said, adding that the rapid response squads had also been formed.

Main mosques of the city would especially be covered by armed police officers and only one main gate of the mosques would be opened for the faithful. Security personnel would also use metal detectors and no one would be allowed to go in the mosques without body search, he said.

There would be no permission to park vehicles, motorcycles, cycles and handcarts near mosques and ‘imambarghas’.

All out efforts will be made for protection of the citizens and best possible arrangements will be made in the regard. Police patrolling system had been strengthened in the district, he added. Cops would be deployed for security duty of 16 Ramazan ‘sasta’ bazaars and ‘dastarkhawans’ of the district, he added.