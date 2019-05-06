Share:

KARACHI - Appreciating young doctors and surgeons of the country for their efforts to gain steady success in the spheres of academic and professional competence, President Arif Alvi has advised them to make deliberate effort for acquiring the skill of empathy.

Addressing 53rd convocation of College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPSP) Karachi on Sunday, Arif Alvi said “empathy” is a trait that holds a positive impact on the wellbeing of patients and also develops a strong bondage between healthcare providers and their patients.

He also drew attention of the postgraduates towards the growing relevance of artificial intelligence in the field of medicine and surgery. The President said, “Equal attention is needed to keep abreast of latest advances in science and technology such as artificial intelligence manifested in the form of virtual and augmented realities.”

Mentioning that these are tools being applied in the sphere of healthcare,” he said emphasizing that a critical balance has to be maintained between technology, professional skills and traits like compassion. Acknowledging the contribution made by CPSP in the training of medical professionals, Arif Alvi said there is need to also focus that the medical graduates and postgraduates passing out from concerned institutions are fully conscious of ground realities with regard to healthcare needs of the masses.

Reminding that most of the countries managed to address their health related challenges through active engagement of medical professionals at the grassroots level, he hinted at the need for improvement in graduate level medical curriculum in accordance with needs of the people. Professional capacities of paramedics, community health workers lady health workers, the President said was also needed to be upgraded with equal attention towards their easy accessibility to the masses. In his welcome address, President CPSP Prof Zafarullah Chaudhry said the college since its inception in 1962 has strived for achieving academic excellence in higher medical and dental education.

“College organizes scores of academic activities throughout the year for its residents and fellows, he said mentioning that over 700 graduating doctors are being conferred with fellowship and membership qualification of the college in its 53rd convocation.