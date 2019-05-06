Share:

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had added to the problems and the worries of the people during its nine months rule and practically disappointed the masses.

Talking to a JI Youth delegation from central Punjab which called on him here on Monday, Liaqat Baloch said that the price hike and unemployment were causing great unrest among the people.

He said the recent raise in POL prices was simply intolerable as it would further add to the miseries of the common man. The Naib Ameer JI said the increase in prices of gas and electricity had brought wheel of the industry to stand still.