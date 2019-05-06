Share:

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday met with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and invited him to attend the stone laying ceremony of the reconstruction of Mother and Child Hospital in Rawalpindi on May 10.

Prime Minister Imran Khan would lay the foundation stone of the hospital on May 10, said a press release.

The 200 bed international hospital was being constructed with the cost of Rs 6 billion.The hospital provides sophisticated facilities to mother and child.

The hospital is being equipped with modern facilities. The work on this project remained shelved since 2005 due to change in governments and because of political affiliations. However, after being elected once again from Rawalpindi, Sheikh Rasheed paid special emphasis on resuming work on this project and got the gran

t approved for it.