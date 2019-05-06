Share:

Rawalpindi - The Rawalpindi district administration has set up 16 Ramazan bazaars to provide relief to citizens and all Ramazan bazaars have become operational.

According to Deputy Commissioner Chaudhary Ali Randhawa, availability of daily use items would be ensured at five to 20 percent subsidized rates and 12 food items would be supplied at no profit no loss basis at fair price shops organized by market committees.

He said that assistant commissioners of the district had been directed to conduct surprise raids at the markets and check prices of daily use and essential items. Strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against profiteers and hoarders, he added. As many as 10 bazaars are being set up in Rawalpindi city and cantonment while remaining six would be in each Tehsil including Murree, Kotli Satyan, Taxila, Kahuta, Gujjar Khan and Kalar Sedyan, he said.

Moreover, the bazaars in different areas of Rawalpindi and cantonment area including Committee Chowk, Haidri Chowk, Dhook Hassu, Khayaban e Sir Syed Kamran Market, Shamsabad Park, Gulzar-e-Quaid, Adyala Road, Chaklala, Chohar Chowk and Chongi 22 Chowk were being set up.

All the bazaars will have a utility store along with a fair price shop managed by agricultural department. Tight security arrangements are also being made to ensure security of the consumers, he added.

He said that ‘sasta’ bazaars had been set up at Shamsabad, Haideri Chowk, Dhoke Hassu, Committee Chowk, Chungi Number 22 and other areas.

The Ramazan bazaars will be operational between 9am and 6pm while a price magistrate will supervise and inspect the quality and prices of essential goods.

The commodities will be up to Rs 20 cheaper than the open market. These bazaars would transform into Eid bazaars during the last ten days of Ramazan, he said. Punjab government had directed the deputy commissioners of all districts to provide maximum relief to public in Ramadan and the authorities were instructed to arrest profiteers and hoarders.

The buyers would get relief on flour, sugar, pulses, chicken meat, beef, soft drinks and vegetables at the ‘sasta’ bazaars.

The ACs of Gujar Khan, Saddar, Kahuta, Taxila and district officers had started conducting raids in different areas and imposed fines amounting to Rs 154,500 on the shopkeepers allegedly involved in profiteering.

According to a district administration spokesman, AC Gujar Khan Semal Mushtaq raided at 11 points and imposed Rs26,000 on shopkeepers found violating Price Act. The shopkeepers were directed to display the price lists at prominent places and not to indulge in profiteering else strict action would be taken.

AC Saddar Ahmed Hassan Ranjha conducted raids at 11 markets and penalized the shopkeepers with fines amounting to Rs7,500. A FIR was also lodged against a shopkeeper for violating the rules. Similarly, AC Kahuta raided at 10 points and imposed Rs6,000 fines besides issuing warning to 3 shopkeepers.

The District administration officers raided at 9 points of Naseerabad area and checked prices and quality of daily use items while three shopkeepers were imposed Rs 4000 fines for violating the rules.