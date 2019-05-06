Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ramazan crescent has not been sighted anywhere in the country on Sunday evening and the holy month would begin on Tuesday, May 7, says a notification issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony quoting the decision of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee. The crescent is likely to be spotted on Monday (today) evening.

The Holy Quran was revealed to Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) during the sacred month of Ramazan. Fasting is the one of the five pillars of Islam. The holy month would begin in Saudi Arabia, United States of America, United Arab Emirates and adjoining areas on Monday (today).

Chairman of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneebur Rehman made the announcement about moon sighting in Karachi.

The moon sighting body meeting was held under the chairmanship of Mufti Muneeb at Met office Karachi to decide the beginning of the holy month.

Fawad’s statement

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said a five-member committee had been constituted to prepare a ten-year calendar for Muharram, Eids and Ramazan to end dispute arising from sighting of the crescent.

Committee to decide 10-year lunar calendar: Fawad

In a tweet on Sunday, the lunar calendar would be promulgated in the country after getting federal cabinet’s approval.

He said the committee would consist of members from Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), Meteorological Department and Science and Technology and they would start working from next week.

Mufti Muneeb hits back

Mufti Muneeb, Chairman Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee, has advised Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain to refrain from commenting on religious matters.

The statement from the religious scholar came after the minister’s announcement that a five-member committee had been constituted to prepare a ten-year calendar for Muharram, Eids and Ramadan to end dispute arising from sighting of crescent.

Mufti Muneeb was talking to media persons at the Karachi Met Office. ‘The minister is unaware of the system and if he is interested, we can make a 100-year lunar calendar for him.’

He advised Fawad to not distort Pakistan’s history and asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to instruct his ministers the same. The minister must know that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee’s meeting is held at Metrological Department.