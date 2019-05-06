Share:

RAWALPINDI : Deputy District Officer Health Dr Zeeshan on Sunday said that prevailing weather was suitable for breeding of dengue larvae and there was need to combat it on emergency basis as dengue larva was being found in large number during indoor and outdoor surveillance.

The DDO said that around 50 dengue fever suspects had so far been brought to the allied hospitals of the city, out of which 21 cases were probable who were provided the required treatment. Dr Zeeshan said that maximum arrangements for treatment of dengue fever patients had been made and all possible preventive measures were in place to meet any eventuality.

He said that a full-scale fumigation drive was underway in different localities of the city especially where dengue larva had been found while no dengue positive case was reported in the district. He advised the citizens to adopt precautionary measures, adding that the dengue fever was curable with time. Dr Zeeshan asked the residents to use mosquito net or mosquito repellents like mats and coils. He said that dengue was under control in Rawalpindi and health department was on high alert to cope with any situation.

Dr Zeeshan called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards and under-construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.