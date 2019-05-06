Share:

ISLAMABAD - State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) won the Patron’s Trophy Grade-II 2018-19 Tournament after thrashing Higher Education Commission (HEC) by massive 499 runs in the final here at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi on Sunday.

State Bank resumed their second innings at 385 for the loss of five wickets on day four. They were bowled out for 493 runs, setting HEC an improbable 603-run target. On day four, State Bank’s captain Saad Ali completed his double-century, he was eventually dismissed for 220 off 278 balls, his innings included 29 fours. Kamran Afzal and Asfand Mehran took four wickets each for HEC, conceding 105 and 136 runs respectively.

HEC were then dismissed for 103 runs in their second innings in a mere 20.1 overs. Mohammad Ilyas took four wickets for 72 runs while Basit Ali took three and Israrullah took two wickets. Hamza Akbar with a 29-ball 37 was the highest run scorer for HEC. Asfand Mehran scored 21 runs.

State Bank collected the winner’s trophy and Rs 500,000 while HEC were given Rs 250,000. Saad Ali was declared player of the match, the left-handed middle-order batsman also received the best batsman of the tournament’s award for his 674-run tournament tally. Sabir’s Poultry bowler Nisar Ahmed, who claimed 28 wickets in the tournament, was declared the best bowler while HEC’s Hamza, who made 18 dismissals (16 catches and two stumpings), was declared the wicketkeeper of the tournament.

SCORES IN BRIEF: - SBP (1ST INNINGS): 392-6, 83 overs (Naved Yasin 118 not out, {96b, 11x4, 6x6}; Saad Ali 105, {146b, 10x4, 1x6}; Sahibzada Farhan 90, {95b, 13x4, 1x6}; Rohail Nazir 36, {83b, 5x4, 1x6}; Mamoon Riaz 2-81) and 493 all out, 133.1 overs (Saad Ali 220 {278b, 29x4}; Umer Waheed 115, {241b, 12x4}; Naved Yasin 51, {93b, 6x4}; Israrullah 42, {83b, 4x4}; Muhammad Nawaz 24, {47b, 3x4, 1x6}; Sahibzada Farhan 20, {24b, 2x4, 1x6}; Kamran Afzal 4-105, Asfand Mehran 4-136)

HEC (1ST INNINGS): 283-8, 83 overs (Mohammad Faiq 82, {141b, 8x4, 1x6}; Hamza Akbar 56 not out, {139b, 6x4}; Hammad Butt 44, {58b, 7x4}; Kamran Afzal 40, {66b, 4x4, 1x6}; Israrullah 2-26, Mohammad Ilyas 2-72) and 103 all out, 20.1 overs (Hamza Akbar 37, {29b, 6x4, 1x6}; Asfand Mehran 21, {20b}; Muhammad Ilyas 4-72, Basit Ali 3-13, Israrullah 2-6).