RAWALPINDI - Pinning high hopes with upc0oming national budget, representatives of local trade bodies have said entrepreneurs were expecting more conducive atmosphere for businesses in the financial bill 2019-20. Talking to APP, they said they have submitted several recommendations to the government for incorporating them in the budget to remove some bottlenecks and flaws from the existing system to strengthen the national economy.

President Traders Association Sharjeel Mir said the government should announce more incentives for business community, which would not only give a boost to trade activities but also help increase investors confidence in government policies. He said increased business activities would move the wheel of economy with required pace, making the national kitty stronger. President Traders Association Moti Bazar Chaudary Iqbal said the business community was anticipating that in the coming days tax-base would increase and industries would start performing with their full capacity.