LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government Raja Basharat has said the newly-promulgated Punjab Local Government Act 2019 gives a clear roadmap for transition from old to the new system.
Speaking about salient features of the transition on Sunday, Basharat said that work would begin soon on various committees and teams to plan, execute and supervise the transition.
He said, “A cabinet committee of the Punjab Assembly headed by the provincial minister for the local government will be formed to oversee creation of the transition plan and its implementation. The committee will approve distribution of assets, liabilities and human resources of defunct local bodies and issue directions to the departments concerned to ensure smooth transition. The committee will consist of MPAs as its members. A provincial transition team headed by the additional chief secretary of Punjab and having all concerned secretaries as its members will be responsible for developing the transition plan and proposing a regime for distribution of assets, liabilities and staff to successor local bodies and offices of the provincial government. A divisional and district transition team will be formed at each division and district level headed by the respective commissioner and deputy commissioner respectively to perform same functions of distribution of assets, staff and liabilities in their territories as per guidelines of the provincial transition team any other assignment related to the task.”