Power Minister Omar Ayub Khan said on Monday that there would be no load-shedding in 80 percent feeders during Sehr and Iftar timings across the country.

According to the details, a session presided by Premier Imran Khan was conducted in the power sector. To remove the deficit in transmission system, capacity was increased by 3000 megawatts.

Premier was informed about the no load-shedding plan for Ramadan month and arrest of 4225 suspects over 27,000 electricity theft cases in Pakistan. According to Minister of Power, circular debt in the fiscal year 2017-2018 was about Rs450 billion which will be brought down to Rs96 billion by the next fiscal year 2019-20, he added.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Power Omar Ayub Khan, Financial Advisor Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Special Assistant Minister Petroleum Nadeem Babar, Special Information Secretary Firdous Ashiq Awan.

Few days ago, Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan while briefing the Senate’s Standing Committee on Power, chaired by Nauman Wazir on Friday said that there will be no load-shedding during Sehr and Iftar timings in the holy month of Ramazan, Dunya News reported.

Minister for Power also informed the committee that transmission system in the country is in very bad condition and it will take three more years to improve the power supply system.