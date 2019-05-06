Share:

ISLAMABAD - Two civilians including a young boy and a woman were martyred while another woman sustained injuries in unprovoked Indian shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in two different areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Sunday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate, the Indian army resorted to unprovoked fire in Hotsprings and Kot Kotera sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) targeting civil population.

Resultantly, a woman Nasreen Bibi (45) and a young boy Muhammad Zahid, son of Shabbair Ahmed (12), embraced martyrdom while another woman Sonia Bibi sustained serious injuries.

According to the ISPR, the Pakistan army troops responded effectively and targeted those posts which initiated fire. It also said that the intermittent firing continued till the filing of this report. Though the LoC has witnessed frequent ceasefire violations from the Indian side for a long time now, tension along the border rose after an attack on an Indian army convoy in the Pulwama area of Indian-occupied Kashmir in February this year.

Meanwhile, Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan expressed deep sense of shock and grief over the martyrdom of civilians in fresh unprovoked firing by the Indian troops from across the Line of Control (LoC).

In a statement issued in Muzaffarabad, the AJK prime minister vehemently condemned the aggressive Indian posture in the region followed by such frequent brutal acts targeting civilian populous area along the LoC without any provocation.

He said that such acts could not deter the will and resolve of the valiant unarmed population of the forward areas dwelling close to the LoC.

Haider termed the incidents of unprovoked Indian firing on civilians coward acts of New Delhi.

The AJK Prime Minister urged the international community to take immediate stringent notice of the martyrdom of unarmed and innocent people and exert every possible pressure on India to avert such brutalities in the future.