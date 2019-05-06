Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Peshawar Mor weekly bazaar of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) once a blessing for the poor has become so expensive as customers are shying away due to artificial price hike of the products.

The bazaar was set up with the intention to curb inflation in the open markets of the capital and thousands of buyers flock to there every week to save money on their shopping.

Talking to APP, Naureen Aslam, a regular customer of the market claimed that some items in the bazaar which remain open three days a week were more expensive than open market for household goods however fruits and vegetables were comparatively cheaper.

She observed that the bazaars were established to provide relief to the low and middle income people but stallholders were now bent upon minting money by hiking prices of the goods. “The bazaars has lost fifty percent of their customer due to increasing artificial rates,” she added. On the other hand, Anwar Ali who runs a curtain shop in the bazaar said that he was not happy with the facilities provided by the CDA. He said, “I pay handsome amount per month for my stall but the business is not flourishing because of non-availability of electricity.”