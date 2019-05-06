Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Wildlife Department decided to launch an android application to computerise the challan data of illegal hunting in province during 2018-19. Wildlife Director General Lieutenant (r) Suhail Ashraf said that through the mobile application, it would be easy to compile the illegal hunting challan data and data of licences given to hunters. “We have asked all the field officers to send the data of illegal hunters and their challans up to May 13 otherwise they have to face the departmental inquires. Once data will be received, a special committee convened to computerize the data, will monitor it and send it for uploading in android application,” he said.