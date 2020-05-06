Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed 10 food points and discarded thousands of kilograms unwholesome food while carrying out a grand operation against adulterators across Punjab here on Tuesday. The operation was launched on the directions of PFA Director General Irfan Memon. The purpose of the inspection was to ensure healthy and safe food in the market. Food safety teams have visited dozens of eateries and examined the hygiene issues and food quality in a daylong operation. According to details, PFA has sealed Riasat Sweets in Gujjar Khan for preparing sweets in rancid oil. Meanwhile, PFA Rawalpindi team closed down Rajpoor Dairy due to selling impure and substandard milk. In another raid, food safety team raided New Karachi Samosa Patti and sealed it over the presence of insects in the production area and poor cleanliness arrangements. In South Punjab, PFA has sealed Al-Habib, Gujjar Foods, Momina Foods and NWH Foods. PFA has sent samples of Mango Flavours, Rooh Afza and Al-Habib Sting Drink for laboratory analyses. DG said that further action would be taken against them in light of the laboratory test report. He said that NWH Foods was closed down for preparing toffees with hazardous ingredients. The raiding team was also witnessed the poor cleanliness arrangements and the presence of insets.