Rawalpindi-A kiln worker was killed by a tractor trolley driver over monetary issue while two labourers died in land sliding in different parts of district.

Police have registered cases and begun investigation, they said.

According to details, a tractor trolley driver namely Zahid along with his loaders Saeed, Baitullah and Usama arrived at a kiln and loaded soil in the trolley at Girja Road, within limits of Police Station (PS) SaddarBairooni.

A kiln worker Sajjad on instructions of kiln owner demanded the money for the soil from Zahid on which a brawl occurred between them, they said.

Zahid hit a brick into head of Sajjad injuring him critically. Later on, the injured man died of fatal head wounds. The killers managed to escape from the scene while police registered a murder case against them on complaint of Ijaz, the brother of victim.

Station House Officer (SHO) PS SaddarBairooni told media that police are trying to trace out the killers.

He said the dead body was moved to DHQ for autopsy. In Taxila, two labourers died in land sliding. The deceased have been identified as Kabir Ahmed and Haroon. Their dead bodies were moved to hospital by Rescue 1122 for autopsy. According to details, the two labourers were working in the basement of an under construction plaza at Multi Garden Gate Number 2 nearSangjani. In the meanwhile, a heavy land sliding occurred burying the labourers alive.

Rescue 1122 and other authorities rushed to the site and conducted search operation. Local police also inspected the site and mentioned occurrence of incident in daily crime register, sources said.

Similarly, the robbers, dacoits and auto theft gangs managed to steal eight motorcycles, three vehicles, cash and cattle in more than 22 strikes in the district.

A married woman was allegedly abducted from the limits of Police Station Morgah. Police, on complaints of victims, registered cases and began investigation.