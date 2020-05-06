Share:

GHALANAI - District Health Officer (DHO) Mohmand Dr. Hayat Afridi has said that two new corona cases have been detected in Mohmand.

While talking to media at his of­fice here on Tuesday, the DHO said that samples of 12 suspected pa­tients from different areas of the district were sent to the laborato­ry and two of them were tested co­rona positive.

He said that these patients were shifted to an isolation center at district headquarters hospital Ghalanai for further treatment.

The DHO said that four patients have been recovered from corona­virus in Mohmand tribal district up till now. He also said that dur­ing the last five days, four persons including three women from the affected family had recovered.