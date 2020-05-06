GHALANAI - District Health Officer (DHO) Mohmand Dr. Hayat Afridi has said that two new corona cases have been detected in Mohmand.
While talking to media at his office here on Tuesday, the DHO said that samples of 12 suspected patients from different areas of the district were sent to the laboratory and two of them were tested corona positive.
He said that these patients were shifted to an isolation center at district headquarters hospital Ghalanai for further treatment.
The DHO said that four patients have been recovered from coronavirus in Mohmand tribal district up till now. He also said that during the last five days, four persons including three women from the affected family had recovered.