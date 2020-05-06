Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Tuesday that 307 new coronavirus cases had been detected in the province during the last 24 hours while 11 more people lost their lives to the pandemic, taking the death toll to 148.

In a statement issued from the CM’s House, the CM said that 2,250 samples were tested which resulted in the detection of 307 new cases.

“The health department has so far conducted 68,873 tests, which have led to the identification of 8,189 coronavirus cases,” the CM said.

Syed Murad ali Shah said that 42 more Covid-19 patients had recovered in the province and discharged from the hospitals. “Total 1,670 patients have recovered from the virus so far, and thus the recovery rate stands at 20.5 percent,” he elaborated.

According to the chief minister, of 6,370 patients, who were under treatment, 5,139 were in isolation at their homes, 736 were at isolation centres and 495 were admitted at different hospitals.

He further said that 82 patients were in critical condition, and 13 of them were on ventilators.

Murad said that out of 307 new coronavirus cases, 237 were reported from Karachi.

Giving district-wise breakup, he said 70 were reported in District Central, 45 in East, 21 in Korangi, 55 in Malir, 34 in South and 12 in West.

He added that 21 new cases had been detected in Khairpur, 12 in Kashmore-Kandhkot, eight Larkana, five Hyderabad, three Sukkur and one each in Badin, Sanghar and Shaheed Benazirabad.

The chief minister urged people of Sindh to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), otherwise local spread of the virus could not be controlled.