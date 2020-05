Share:

Forty deaths due to coronavirus and 1,400 new confirmed cases have been reported in the country during past 24 hours.

The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country have mounted to 23,655. Of these, 8,640 were reported in Sindh, 8,693 in Punjab, 3,712 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,663 in Balochistan, 485 in Islamabad Capital Territory 386 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 76 in Azad Kashmir.

Over six thousand, two hundred and seventeen patients have recovered from the virus.