PESHAWAR - The district administration has issued notices to branch managers of six commercial banks in cantonment area over violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs). The notices were issued following complaints of the presence of large number of people inside and long queues in front of these branches, said a news release issued here on Tuesday. On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) to the area magistrate to take immediate action, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Cantonment Gulshan Ara inspected the branches of various banks in the area, and on noticing the presence of a large number of people in violation of the official guidelines, issued notices to the branch managers. The branch managers of the concerned banks have been directed for strict implementation of corona precautionary guidelines in letter and spirit and guaranteeing physical distancing and use of sanitizers and safety masks inside banks. Otherwise stern legal action would be taken against them.