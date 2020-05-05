Share:

LAHORE-Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province will be organising an online 2020 Zhejiang Expo & Online Fair for Pakistan (Hardware & Electromechanical Products) from May 12-16, 2020. The event provides bilateral trade opportunities for Pakistan and Zhejiang related hardware enterprises through an accurate offline match and online negotiation said a spokesman of the Everest International Expo (Pvt) limited (collaborator of the expo) here on Tuesday. At that time, nearly 100 high-quality Zhejiang companies will participate which deal in industrial accessories, mechanical and electrical transmission, hardware tools, etc., covering the whole range of industry, hardware, tools, mechanical and electrical, and the products are basically provided with relevant qualifications and certification. Show organisers term the online expo another big support for both the neighbours who are good partners, a good friend as well as good brothers. Pakistan is also the ally of “The Belt and Road”. Pakistan and China own a special friendship with a long history. affected by the spread of the global epidemic, Global trade has stagnated, and trade between China and Pakistan has also been temporarily suspended.