Share:

The number of deaths from the novel coronavirus rose to 21 in New Zealand on Wednesday, according to official data.

The death in the city of Christchurch of a 60-year-old woman who had existing health problems brought the death toll to 21, said local reports.

In addition, 1,488 have been diagnosed with the disease in the country, with 1,316 recoveries, said official figures.

Only two people tested positive in the country in the past 24 hours.

Since first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 187 countries and regions, with the US and Europe the hardest-hit areas.

More than 3.66 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll surpassing 257,000 and some 1.2 million recoveries, according to data compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.