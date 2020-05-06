Share:

A meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) will be held in Islamabad on Wednesday to take decision regarding relaxation in lockdown after Saturday.

This was stated by Information Minister Shibli Faraz while briefing media in Islamabad about decisions made in the cabinet meeting. He said all four chief ministers will attend the meeting to deliberate on next strategy.

Shibli Faraz said relaxation in lockdown will still require that people take precautions. He said war against corona pandemic can be won only by staying at homes.

The Minister said the cabinet decided to donate its one month salary to Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for COVID-19. He said the gesture has been made in view of the prevailing situation and difficulties faced by the people.

Shibli Faraz said the Prime Minister directed Law Ministry to prepare a report on holding of elections transparently. The Prime Minister desired that the election process should be transparent, unbiased and also enjoy the trust of the masses.

He also asked the minister for law and justice to finalize the reformation process in the criminal justice system within six months.

The Prime Minister directed the Ministry of Interior to take steps to improve the situation of police stations on modern lines.

Shibli Faraz said the cabinet deliberated on the issue of ban on import of goods from India, except life-saving drugs. He said the Prime Minister directed to make sure that there is no violation of this ban.

The forum also accorded approval to reconstitution of National Commission for Minorities.