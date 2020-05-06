Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday warned that the coronavirus situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was alarming.

Speaking at a news conference here, PPP leaders Engineer Humayun Khan, Senator Rubina Khalid, Faisal Karim Kundi and Nazir Dhoki said that due to low testing capacity in the province, the number of Covid-19 patients was increasing.

The PPP leaders alleged that at a time when the entire world was appreciating Sindh government’s response in dealing with the pandemic, the federal government was targeting Sindh provincial government.

“The Ministers found involved in corruption are being promoted and awarded a better Ministry. No hospital in KP is providing free treatment whereas in Sindh free treatment is being provided to every patient,” Senator Rubina Khalid said.

She said that other than Peshawar there was no place in Khhber Pakhtunkhwa where tests were conducted and the numbers of patient were increasing with an alarming number of deaths. Engineer Humayun Khan said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was closed as well. Numerous doctors have tested positive of Covid-19 in KP because required PPEs had not been provided to the doctors.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had deputed his federal ministers to run a campaign against Sindh government.

He said that several members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly who belong to the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf were disappointed with the “performance of PTI government and thinking of quitting the PTI.”

Faisal Kundi accused federal government of failing to lead the fight against Covid-19. He said that situation was getting out of control of PTI provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “All gynaecology hospitals have been closed including Lady Reading hospital Peshawar.,” he said.

He claimed that hospital equipments from government hospitals are being sold in the markets.