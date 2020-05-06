Share:

LAHORE - As authorities are preparing to announce more relaxation in the lockdown, the cases of coronavirus infections are rising to an alarming level across the country.

According to figures released by the National Command and

Operation Centre (NCOC), twenty-four deaths caused by coronavirus and 1,315 new infections were reported in country during the past 24 hours.

The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country soared to 21,501. Of these, 7,882 were reported in Sindh, 8,103 in Punjab, 3,288 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,321 in Balochistan, 464 in Islamabad Capital Territory, 372 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 71 in Azad Kashmir. Over five thousand seven hundred patients have also recovered from the deadly disease in the country.