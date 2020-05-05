Share:

While the world suffers through a global pandemic, Pakistan’s Foreign Office and diplomatic strategies continue to handle existing challenges, as well as take on new initiatives.

One of these initiatives is the plan to spearhead a global effort to achieve lenient economic terms for developing countries, which are already suffering due to the pandemic. This plan has demonstrated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s flair for diplomacy. After successfully launching his diplomatic initiative and convincing the World Bank, IMF and G-20 countries to temporarily implement debt suspension, Prime Minister Khan is now embarking on another debt-relief campaign for developing countries.

This diplomatic overture is picking up steam as different world leaders express support for it. The Ethiopian Prime Minister corresponded with PM Khan and agreed on the importance of working together to evolve a comprehensive plan on debt relief issues. Bahrain also supported Pakistan’s call for global debt relief, with a commitment to continue consultations and deliberations on all key regional issues, including the global pandemic. Earlier in the week, the Egyptian President also vowed support to Islamabad’s diplomatic initiative.

While these are ambitious new challenges, the old trials still exist. Even a global pandemic has not pacified India’s combative tendencies, as it continues to oppress Muslim minorities and becomes more aggressive by the day along the Line of Control (LoC). According to Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, India’s ceasefire violations and civilian casualties along the LoC are on the rise with each passing day.

Thus, alongside communicating to the global world the trials and tribulations of the pandemic for developing countries, the Foreign Ministry must also use the newly obtained goodwill to reinitiate the dialogue on India’s discriminatory and hateful practices. Alongside debt relief, discrimination, oppression and bigotry by the Indian government also need to be highlighted on the world platform.