Share:

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar Tuesday said the beneficiaries of Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme were being provided easy solutions at National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) to complete their biometric identifications and death registrations.

Dr. Nishtar in a tweet said death registration fee of Rs. 50 has also been waived off for the beneficiaries.

She said that she has reviewed arrangements at newly opened NADRA media offices in Islamabad Capital territory the other day.