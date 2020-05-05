Share:

ISLAMABAD-The exports of electric fan from the country witnessed an increase of 6.83 percent during the first nine months of current financial year (2019-20) as compared to the export of corresponding period of last year.

The electric fan export during July-March (2019-20) was recorded at $19.075 million against the exports of $17.856 million during July-March (2018-19), showing a growth of 6.83 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the export of electric fans witnessed decrease of 3.68 percent in March 2020 as compared to the exports of the same month of the last year.

Fan exports during March 2020 were recorded as $3.509 million against the exports of $3.643 million in March 2019. O

n month-on-month basis, the fan exports grew by 16.93 percent during March 2020 when compared to the exports of $3.001 million in February 2020, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s trade deficit witnessed significant reduction in first three quarters of current financial year and declined by 26.45 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of last year. During the period under review country’s exports registered about 2.23 per cent growth, whereas imports reduced by 14.42 per cent.

The exports witnessed an increase of 2.23 per cent and reached to $17.451 billion against the exports of $17.071 billion of the same period of last year.

On the other hand, the country’s imports witnessed significant decrease of 14.42 per cent and went down from $40.679 billion last financial year to $34.814 billion of same period of current financial year.

Based on the figures, the trade deficit during the period under review was recorded at $17.363 billion against the deficit of $23.608 during last year, showing decline of 26.45 percent.