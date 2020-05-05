Share:

LAHORE - The deadly duo, who left an indelible mark on the history of cricket, have been the most popular pair of dream Test fast bowlers as expected. The two W’s, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, were one of the most feared fast bowling pairs in cricket history. That fear is still retained in the rivals of the 2 W’s. The digital campaign of ‘dream pairs’ is being efficiently run by the PCB through its social media accounts. Fans of the game along with some current and formal cricketers are participating by picking their dream test pairs of Pakistan cricket. The third phase of the campaign (fast bowlers) is being concluded with the 2 W’s duo remained at the top. One million total impressions being witnessed in this phase, our of which, 45 percent of the participants chooses the deadly duo as their favorite pair. Wasim-Amir and Amir-Asif pairs remained the second and the third most famous duo’s in the list. In 191 Tests and 618 one-day internationals, the pair claimed 1705 wickets collectively but still it does not describe the impact that Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis made on the game of cricket. The duo is famous for their fearsome yorkers, swing in both directions and off course the art of reverse-swing.