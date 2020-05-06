Share:

FAISALABAD - On the directives of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General (DG) Muhammad Suhail Khawaja, the FDA enforcement team has sealed six residential plots at Millat Town, which were being illegally used for commercial purposes. According to details, the enforcement team, including Assistant Director Town Planning Aslam Saqi, State Officer Imtiaz Goraya, Enforcement Inspector Aslam Gujjar and Building Inspector Miss Mubashra, under the supervision of Director Town Planning-1 Asma Mohsin, inspected the status of residential plots at Millat Town on Tuesday, and found out that plots No 89,445,870,917,936 of A Block, and plot No 445-B were being used for commercial purposes. The team immediately sealed the plots, and issued directives to their owners to follow the rules and regulations in order to convert them into commercial ones. Later, talking to the media, the Director General FDA told that special drive had been launched against the illegal commercialization of properties, located in FDA-controlled residential colonies. He warned that illegal commercialization of properties would not be allowed at any cost in order to ensure transparency in town planning.