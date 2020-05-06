Share:

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General (DG) Suhail Khawaja has suspended Aneeb Aslam, Stenographer at Directorate of Administration, on account of ‘misconduct’ and ‘inefficiency’. Moreover, he has been further attached with Director Estate Management-II FDA. Meanwhile, the FDA DG has also transferred Assistant Director Admin FDA Qamar Shehzad to WASA. According to another order, issued by the DG FDA, Private Secretary to Director Estate Management-II Rana Liaqat Ali has been allowed to hold the charge of post Assistant Director Estate FDA.