Khar-The first radio station FM 91.1 started its test transmission in Bajaur tribal district on Tuesday.

The station has been set up by the Information and Public Relations Department at the district headquarters Khar.

The radio is aimed to disseminate information on important social, economic and health issues, including the prevailing Covid-19 epidemic.

Radio station in-charge and producer Fitrat Buneri said that people of adjoining districts, including Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Buner, Malakand, Mohmand and also Kunar province of Afghanistan would be able to listen to the programmes of the radio station.

It may be mentioned here that this is the first ever FM radio station set up in Bajaur, which is one of the erstwhile FATA districts merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.