Share:

SWABI - Ghulam Ishaq Khan (GIK) Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology ranked 401-600 globally in Times Higher Education (THE) University Impact Rankings 2020 while maintaining a prominent position among the Pakistani universities.

The academia of the institute said on Tuesday that the ranking is indicative of GIK’s seriousness in adapting innovative approach and it is providing contemporary knowledge to the students. They said that the Impact Rankings are based on universities performance in 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Universities can submit data on several metrics assigned to each SDG that are used to calculate the performance of a university, they said.

They said that the Institute engages in several educational outreach activities with the local community. This year in SDG4: Quality Education, GIK Institute secured overall position of 101-200 globally and stood 2nd among all Pakistani Universities.