ISLAMABAD-The Economic Affairs Division (EAD) has recommended the government that development partners should be requested to diversify their portfolio and more focus may be put on the projects in education, health, rural development and poverty reduction. The Policy Analysis and Development Wing of EAD conducted sectoral analysis of foreign economic assistance to provide insights of sectoral composition of foreign assistance received by the country from multiple sources during July 2014 to December 2019. The analysis stated that very limited commitments of foreign assistance were made for the social sectors, i.e. education (3 percent), health (1 percent), rural development and poverty reduction (4 percent); and (vi) portfolio of multilateral and bilateral development partners are also not diversified in terms of commitments made in various sectors of the economy as 87 percent of new commitments from China are for transport and communication sectors, while South Korea has projects only in health, transport, energy and science and technology sectors. Based on these analysis the Policy Analysis and Development Wing framed policy recommendations for Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and EAD. The EAD has recommended that there is a need to amend Guidelines for Project Management, 2008 for bringing clarity and fixing responsibility for the alignment of foreign funded projects with overall economic framework of the country. If it is the responsibility of Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, it will ensure that the sectoral distribution of foreign funded projects are fair, equitable and align with the government priorities.

The EAD has stated that previously, heavy reliance was made to fill the fiscal as well as balance of payments gaps by borrowing from foreign commercial banks at prevailing market rates. It is recommended to avoid this practice as it is not only expensive but also have very short maturity. In case of dire need, the gap may be filled by generating funds from international capital markets in the form of issuing Eurobond/Sukuk with longer maturity.

The analysis stated that once a request for seeking foreign aid for the project is received either from Concept Clearance Committee or Central Development Working Party (CDWP)/Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC), the said request should be assessed against the following set of criteria: a) Loan projects must have capacity to generate revenue as it will be helpful in reduction of external public debt liabilities and its debt servicing in future b) Contribution to attaining equitable growth by targeting interventions in underdeveloped and/or disadvantaged areas of Pakistan c) It should be feasible in technical, financial, economic, institutional, social, and environmental terms.