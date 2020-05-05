Share:

ISLAMABAD- The Federal government has so far authorized to release Rs 7595.950 million for various ongoing and new projects of Finance Division under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20, as against its total allocation of Rs 9930.749 million. Out of the total, all allocated amount of Rs 1000 million have been authorized to be released for Construction of Sibbi Rakhni Road, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives. Likewise, all the budgeted amount of Rs 1000 million have been authorized for release to carry out work on Gwadar Development Authority for which Rs1000 whereas an amount of Rs 800 have been authorized for release for necessary facilities of fresh water treatment, water supply and distribution Gwadar, for which Rs1000 million were earmarked. The ministry also provided authorization for release of Rs 640 to complete the dualization of road from GT Road (Samma) to Gujrat whereas Rs 408.199 million were released for Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Mother and Child Health Care Centre, Nawabshah City.