KARACHI - A candle vigil was held in remembrance of healthcare workers lost their lives while taking care of novel cornonavirus disease (COVID-19) patients at a session organized by Midwifery Association of Pakistan and Women Hospital Koohi Goth on Tuesday to mark International Midwifery Day. Participants of the event, paying tributes to their co-professionals who died contracting the infection in line of their duty in different parts of the world vowed to fight the pandemic with more dedication and improved services for patients.