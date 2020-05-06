Share:

ISLAMABAD - The author­ities in Indian occupied Kashmir have declared the entire Kashmir valley and three districts of the Jammu region as “red zone” based on an overall assessment of the coronavirus situation and expect­ed movement of stranded persons to the union territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the classification of dis­tricts was given in an order issued by Chief Secretary BVR Subrah­manyam.

As per the order issued by the Jammu and Kashmir administra­tion, the entire Kashmir valley, which comprises ten districts has been declared as the red zone.

In Jammu region, three districts of Jammu, Samba and Kathua are in the red zone, it said.