Share:

ISLAMABAD-Ensuring social distancing amid coronavirus threat, police on Tuesday organized an ‘e-kutchery’ to listen to the complaints of people and resolve them on priority basis.

To reduce the risk involved in holding physical meetings at one place, Islamabad police have started interaction with people through ‘e-kutcheries’ by using Zoom application and the first ‘e-kutchery’ was held at Industrial Area Zone. Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed along with SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh listened to the problems of citizens through video link at the office of SP. The citizens from various walks of life including traders’ community, the office bearers of Fruit and Vegetables Markets, Vice President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry participated in this e-kutchery.

The schedule was conveyed to citizens through social media. The participants appreciated the role of Islamabad police in creating awareness among citizens against COVID-19 besides maintaining law and order and also ensuring fair distribution of ration among the deserving people with the help of philanthropists.

They also lauded the front line role of Islamabad police in fight against COVID-19 and appreciated the ‘Dastak’ program initiated by Industrial area police.