PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that keeping in view the problems faced by the trad­ers and business community as well as the general public in the prevailing sit­uation, the provincial government is considering the option of opening some essential businesses under a specific schedule under strict guidelines.

He was talking to a delegation of small traders of Peshawar city who called on him at the Chief Minister Secretariat here on Tuesday.

The delegation discussed with him matters related to opening of some business units essential during Ramazan and the upcoming Eid.

The Chief Minister said that the gov­ernment fully realized the difficulties faced by the business community as well as the general public, due to some difficult decisions taken in the prevail­ing situation like lockdown.

He assured that the provincial gov­ernment would do whatever it could to mitigate the sufferings of businesses community while ensuring the safety of the general public against corona. “As per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we are taking all necessary meas­ures to protect people from the corona pandemic as well as from hunger and starvation simultaneously,” Mahmood Khan said.

The Chief Minister termed social dis­tancing as of vital importance in con­taining the outbreak of corona virus and urged upon the representatives of shopkeepers and traders to play their role in the implementation of social dis­tancing and other preventive measures in their respective circles of influence.

“Containing the outbreak of corona vi­rus is the responsibility of not only the administration and police but is also a joint responsibility of all”, Mahmood Khan remarked and urged upon all seg­ments of society including the shop­keepers and traders to put their hands together with the administration in this regard.