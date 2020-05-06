PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that keeping in view the problems faced by the traders and business community as well as the general public in the prevailing situation, the provincial government is considering the option of opening some essential businesses under a specific schedule under strict guidelines.
He was talking to a delegation of small traders of Peshawar city who called on him at the Chief Minister Secretariat here on Tuesday.
The delegation discussed with him matters related to opening of some business units essential during Ramazan and the upcoming Eid.
The Chief Minister said that the government fully realized the difficulties faced by the business community as well as the general public, due to some difficult decisions taken in the prevailing situation like lockdown.
He assured that the provincial government would do whatever it could to mitigate the sufferings of businesses community while ensuring the safety of the general public against corona. “As per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we are taking all necessary measures to protect people from the corona pandemic as well as from hunger and starvation simultaneously,” Mahmood Khan said.
The Chief Minister termed social distancing as of vital importance in containing the outbreak of corona virus and urged upon the representatives of shopkeepers and traders to play their role in the implementation of social distancing and other preventive measures in their respective circles of influence.
“Containing the outbreak of corona virus is the responsibility of not only the administration and police but is also a joint responsibility of all”, Mahmood Khan remarked and urged upon all segments of society including the shopkeepers and traders to put their hands together with the administration in this regard.