ISLAMABAD - Majority of public sector universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are facing difficulties in paying salaries and pensions to their employees due to the financial crisis.
Many of them have requested the HEC and the provincial government for some special grants but they are yet to get any positive response from the government side.
Recently, on April 4, 2020, the University of Peshawar, one of the old universities of KP, has once again approached the KP government and requested for some grants in order to get rid of the further financial crisis in near future.
It was stated in a letter that the university was already short of funds for the last couple of years and the provincial government and HEC were asked again and again for some special grants but they are yet to respond to the request of the university.
It was further stated in the letter that the university’s income from students, shops, guest houses, and Bara Gali campus was nil; which has further worsened the financial situation of the university.
Earlier in January, the UoP had informed the provincial government that due to the persistent financial crunch, the University of Peshawar would not be able to pay salaries and pensions on 1st February 2020. It was further stated that the worsening financial position of the university has continuously been brought to the notice of both - the Provincial government and the Higher Education commission - for the last several months with the request for a bailout package; however, the university is yet to get the response back from the government and HEC.
As per the details available with The Nation, the due payment of the university in the mentioned month was Rs 402 million and the available balance with it in all the accounts along with the additional grants of HEC was Rs 199 million.
It was also revealed that major cause of the financial shortfall is the insufficient increase in grant over the period of last 12 years, whereby it was not correspondingly increased to match the burgeoning expenditure on salary and pension as announced by the government over the same time period.
It was mentioned in the letter that against the increase of Rs. 2,089 million in salary and pension, the increase in government and grant for the same period is only Rs.819 million.
The university requested for an immediate grant of Rs 200 million to enable it to pay the salaries and pensions. However, an official in UoP privy to the development informed The Nation that the provincial government has not paid a single rupee to the university; adding that they had taken loans in order to pay salaries and pensions to employees and pensioners.
While answering a question, he said that they hardly paid the salaries and pensions of April and have requested the government for special grants to pay the salaries of month of May otherwise they will not be able to do so.
Meanwhile, the Agriculture University Peshawar is also facing financial crisis along with a shortfall of Rs 200 million and it is too facing issues in paying salaries to their employees.
While talking to The Nation on phone, an official from the Finance Department said that the government has recently given them some Rs 400 million grants after the university administration had requested the provincial government for grants.
He stated that they were still in hot water and the looming crisis is yet to be overcome as the university is still short of funds. Moreover, the Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan has cleared its position earlier as due to the lack of budget they are unlikely to pay salaries to its employees for May.
One of the oldest universities of KP, Gomal University, is also suffering financial constrains and it has been facing issues in paying pensions to retired employees.
An official on the condition of anonymity told The Nation that the university was facing a lot of issues; adding that shortfall was one of the old issues which the university was facing.