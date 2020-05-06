Share:

Parachinar-A bomb blast at an imambargah injured a muezzin (prayer caller) in Shorki area of Kurram tribal district on Tuesday, police said.

They said a bomb planted in the worship place located near the Pak-Afghan border in Lower Kurram went off Tuesday morning.

The blast damaged the building and injured the muezzin, who was later taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Parachinar.

Meanwhile, local lawmakers including Member National Assembly Sajid Turi, Senator Sajjad Turi, Sardar Hussain, and Allama Yousaf Hussain condemned the terrorist attack and asked the government to reconstruct the worship place forthwith and order a high-level probe into the incident.