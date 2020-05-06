Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Database and Regis­tration Authority (NADRA) is en­suring all preventive measures to prevent further spread of corona­virus at a time when all its regis­tration centers across the country are facing huge influx of citizens, the authority claimed yesterday.

A spokesman of NADRA told The Nation that all regional head offic­es (RHOs) of the authority have been issued proper guidelines as part of the “re-opening plan” for commencement of NADRA opera­tions throughout the country.

There are wide spread com­plaints that applicants at NADRA registration centers are violating social distancing and other meas­ures making these facilities as po­tential places for spread of virus.

NADRA started its operations on Monday (May 4) and its regis­tration centers are facing surge of applicants. “As many 60,000 ap­plicants visited NADRA offices on the first day of opening and out of these, 41000 applicants were those who wanted to get their fin­gers prints verified to benefit from the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Pro­gramme,” the spokesman said.

Through the newly issued guide­lines, available with The Nation, for all its registration centers, NA­DRA has said that queue separa­tors and guiders will be used to manage and direct the applicants for maintaining safe distance on the floor.

It further said that it will be mandatory for all applicants en­tering the center to wear face masks. “Everybody entering the center will be checked using an in­frared thermostat gun…along with application of hand sanitizers.”

It further said that security guards and helpers will be respon­sible for regulating the applicants in a way so that only the pre­scribed number of applicants are present at the stations and in the waiting area. Biometric machines will be regularly disinfected with alcohol swabs and other disinfect­ant material.

The ministry informed that the decision has been taken in the light of discussion held in April 28 meeting at the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) to resolve the issue of biometric ver­ification of finger prints of certain people with faded or distorted thumb impressions.