ISLAMABAD - The Federal Cabinet on Tuesday approved easing of lockdown and restrictions imposed in the country to stem the spread of coronavirus from May 9.

The final decision in this regard will be taken in the meeting of National Command and Control Centre to be held on Wednesday (today). This was stated by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz while briefing the media about the decisions made in the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday. He said all four chief ministers will attend the meeting to deliberate on next strategy.

He said Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar gave a comprehensive briefing to the cabinet over the coronavirus situation in the country. It was informed that Pakistan’s situation was far better than that of many developed countries. He said the prime minister and all the cabinet members, including ministers, ministers of state, advisors and special assistants, decided to donate their one month salary to the Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Relief Fund 2020.

The gesture was made in view of the prevalent situation and difficulties faced by the people, he added.

He said the cabinet was informed that the Committee on Election Reforms had sent its report to the Ministry of Law and Justice. The prime minister desired that the election process should be transparent and unbiased, which should also enjoy the trust of the masses.

PM calls for reforming criminal justice system

PM directed reforming the electoral system was part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s agenda and it would remain the topmost priority of its government, he added. The prime minister stressed the need to reform the criminal justice system as the cases lingered on for decades, he added.

He said PM asked the minister for law and justice to finalize the reformation process in the criminal justice system within six months.

Information Minister said PM directed the Ministry of Interior to take steps to improve the situation of police stations. The Minister said the cabinet deliberated on the issue of ban on import of goods from India, except life-saving drugs. He said, PM directed to make sure that there is no violation of this ban.

He said the forum also accorded approval to reconstitution of National Commission for Minorities. He said Dr Sania Nishtar briefed the cabinet about the distribution of payment among 8 million families under Ehsaas Programme.

Talking about opposition, PMLN started projects for personal benefits. He said the people know how previous government looted the national exchequer and PMLN leadership considers itself above the law.

He said opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif can work on laptop from London in this difficult time. He said former PM Nawaz Sharif is living in billion of rupees house in London and Shehbaz along with his family. He said Pakistan Peoples’ Party will shrink till Larkana district and Saeed Ghani should tell the reason behind it.

Later, in a video message, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Noorul Haq Qadri confirmed that the federal cabinet has given approval of National Commission for Minorities and Cheela Ram Quelani has been made Chairman of Commission. He said Chairman Commission belongs to Sindh Hindu Community and Mufti Gulzar Naeemi and Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad will also be member of commission. He said three representatives of Hindu Community and three representatives of Christian community will be members of Commission. He said Secretary Religious Affairs will also serve as Secretary Commission.

The Federal minister clarified that no representative or Ahmadi community is part of the commission.