The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has proposed multiple recommendations to ease lockdown restrictions in the country which were imposed to curb spread of the coronavirus.

The recommendations were made during Committee meeting chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Umar in Islamabad.

The recommendations include opening of inter-provincial transportation with proper implementation of SOPs, opening phase-II of the construction sector, reopening of retail outlets and operationalization of selective outpatient departments in Islamabad.

The participants of meeting proposed to enhance shops timings from 9am to 5pm and then 8pm to 10pm.

They also decided to bring no change in the SOPs for the religious congregations in the second half of the holy month of Ramazan.