Senator Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator, said on Wednesday that Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has launched its new website based on more advanced and modern functions.

The minister said in a tweet that through this website users will have easy access to information in line with the requirements of the digital age.

He said that social media has given a new dimension to the modes of communication.

Shibli Faraz expressed the hope that the website of the ministry will be a positive way to promote and present the soft image of Pakistan to the world.