LAHORE - The regular Out-Patient Department (OPD) services at Services Hospital in Lahore have resumed after almost two months’ of shutdown due to pandemic outbreak in the country. The Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences/Services Hospital, Lahore, Prof Dr Mahmood Ayyaz confirmed that the regular outdoor services were going on at the Services Hospital with maintaining the principles of physical distancing and minimal exposure to health care professionals. However, the Services Hospital spokesperson informed that OPD at Services Hospital had regularly been going on since 9th April as per directives of Supreme Court of Pakistan. However, on Tuesday, the OPD received the highest number of patients since the opening of the outdoor ward. The doctors have examined 831 patients in OPD at Services Hospital on Tuesday while maintaining social distance and following hygiene practices.