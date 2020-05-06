Share:

Turkish government has offered its expertise to the Government of Pakistan to augment Pakistan’s locust control efforts. In this regard, on the special instructions of Pakistan Government, a PAF C-130 aircraft arrived at Adana, Turkey to airlift purpose built Piper Brave spray aircraft from the brotherly country.

The aircraft, along with four crew members would be landing in Pakistan today, where it would be assembled before its departure for the pest infected areas in the country. This aircraft would be used to fight the locust onslaught on various crops and cultivable lands across the country, especially Sindh and Punjab.

Turkey and Pakistan are all weather friends and this gesture would help improve a comprehensive pest control system to overcome the locust plague. PAF transport fleet has a rich history of serving the nation in various natural calamities and it has been in the forefront of providing air transport to the relief efforts in the country.